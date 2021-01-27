Better Business Bureau warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

MORGAN COUNTY, KY. (ABC 36) – There’s a new warning about COVID-19 vaccine scams in Eastern Kentucky.

In Morgan County, the Sheriff’s office has posted a list of what to look out for on its Facebook page.

It includes information about scammers asking people to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine.

The Better Business Bureau also sounding the alarm, saying the scammers contact people through phone calls and emails.

They are telling people that they need to pay a fee to get their name on a waiting list,

or to get their name higher up on the list.

But according to the BBB…this is a scam, and don’t fall for it.

“A lot of people really want to get that vaccine, the demand is out pacing the supply right now so it’s all the more common for someone to fall for one of these promises that shows up out of the blue just like many scams” said Heather Clary with the Better Business Bureau.

Health care providers, State and local health officials will have the latest information on how to get vaccinated.

If you think you’ve fallen for a scam.. You can report it on the BBB scam tracker…and contact police.