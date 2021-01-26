Woodford Chamber recognizes businesses, individuals

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Woodford County Chamber of Commerce held its

annual awards ceremony Thursday, January 21 virtually.

- Advertisement -

The chamber recognized leaders in the business community throughout Woodford County in 2020 that went above and beyond to be good community leaders and took great strides to continue to make their business thrive amidst a pandemic.

The 2020 awards are comprised of:

Outstanding Farmer of the Year presented by Woodford County Ag Extension’s Adam Probst- Beau Neal, Distinguished Farmer of the Year presented by Woodford County Ag Extension’s Adam Probst- Cynthia Bohn, Equus Run Vineyard, Chamber Member of the Year presented by Community Trust Bank- Versailles Merchants Association and Midway Business Association on behalf of all retailers and restauarants, New Member of the Year presented by Kentucky Bank- Gould’s Fitness, Tourism Achievement Award presented by Commonwealth Credit Union- Castle and Key, Small Business Award presented by PNC Bank- The Woodford Club, Business Impact Award presented by Citizens Commerce Bank- Cory Cooley, Cooltucky Creative and lastly Chamber Legacy Award presented by members of the Woodford County Bar Assocation: Judge Paul Issacs, Judge David Knox, Phyllis Mattingly, Gordie Shaw, Hank Graddy and Jim Rouse- Judge Tony Wilhoit.