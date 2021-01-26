Wolf named to head AG’s criminal investigations unit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Law enforcement veteran Greg Wolf has been named Commissioner of the Department of Criminal Investigations in the state Attorney General’s office.

In this position, Wolf is responsible for the oversight and strategic management of DCI and leads a team of sworn detectives who collaborate with law enforcement throughout Kentucky to investigate complex crimes.

DCI also provides training, auditing, and forensic support to local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Wolf brings more than 38 years of law enforcement experience to the position, having served with the Kentucky State Police for more than 26 years.

In this capacity, he had assignments with the narcotics, special operations, special investigations, and public integrity units, as well as the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

“We are fortunate to have Greg’s experience and breadth of knowledge at the helm of DCI,” said Attorney General Cameron. “DCI works with law enforcement across the Commonwealth to investigate complex crimes, like human trafficking, child exploitation, cyber crimes, and public corruption, and Greg’s steady leadership will ensure that we can continue to improve public safety outcomes in the Commonwealth by holding criminals accountable to the law.”

Wolf has been with DCI since 2011, and he became a branch manager for the Department in 2013. Wolf is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and is a native of Woodford County. He currently resides with his family in Anderson County.

“It’s an honor to serve the Commonwealth as Commissioner of the Department of Criminal Investigations, and I appreciate Attorney General Cameron’s trust in me to lead our team of law enforcement professionals,” said Commissioner Wolf.