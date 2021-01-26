UK Baseball releases stadium capacity, ticket options for 2021

The anticipated attendance for this season at Kentucky Proud Park is up to 20% of normal stadium capacity.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – In preparation for the return of Kentucky baseball, UK Athletics has received reduced capacity guidelines from state health officials for the 2021 season and has designed a distanced seating plan to host fans at Kentucky Proud Park in the healthiest manner possible.

The plan is focused on the recommended health and safety protocols for the well-being of all student-athletes, fans and staff.

At this point, the anticipated attendance for this season at Kentucky Proud Park is up to 20% of normal stadium capacity, which includes participants, essential personnel, media and a limited number of spectators. All plans are subject to change based on evolving information as well as local, state and national public health developments.

The 2021 season schedule has yet to be finalized but should be announced shortly. Those details will be provided once they are available.

GAMEDAY CHANGES

UK Athletics has taken advice from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, UK health officials, the city of Lexington and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, UK’s plan includes a number of new measures to promote a healthy game-day experience at Kentucky Proud Park. These measures include, but are not limited to:

– Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures throughout the stadium prior to and during all events

– Mobile ticketing to reduce contact between staff and fans

– Requiring face coverings for all fans at all times, with the exception of when fans are actively eating or drinking while sitting in their seats

– Requiring fans to keep the proper physical distance

– Providing signage in common areas to assist with physical distancing

– Locating hand sanitization and washing stations throughout the stadium

– Increasing physical spacing while using elevators by reducing capacity of each elevator

– Providing concessions featuring cashless transactions

– Discouraging the bringing of bags of any sort. Only small, clear bags will be admitted

A complete list of the new gameday regulations will be available soon at the UK Athletics Gameday website.

Fans with pre-existing health conditions, or those who are at a greater risk, should consider not attending sporting events at this time. Even with these measures in place, UK Athletics can, in no way, guarantee that fans will not be exposed to COVID-19.

TICKET INFORMATION AND OPTIONS

In order to allow as many fans as possible to attend games, UK Athletics will be offering baseball tickets through a combination of partial season ticket packages and single-game tickets for the 2021 season. All ticket opportunities will first be offered to season ticket holders.

Kentucky Proud Park has been reconfigured to support physically distanced seating, and all seating within the grandstand will be reserved this year. Reserved chairbacks will be spaced out in blocks of 2, 3 and 4 seats. The left and right field terraces will also be configured into reserved numbered pods for 2 or 4 guests each, and fans are encouraged to bring camping chairs to sit on the terraces within their assigned pods. Throughout the grandstand and on the terraces, no seating will be permitted outside of the preset locations. As an additional safety measure for spectators, protective netting has been extended down the left and right field lines and now runs from foul pole to foul pole.

All weekend series and the Louisville game will be sold on a request basis to baseball season ticket holders who have indicated they are interested in attending games this season. Midweek games will be sold on a single-game basis with a priority window for season ticket holders.

Season ticket holders will be receiving an email later today with further details on how to request partial season tickets packages and purchase single game tickets. For complete details on tickets for the 2021 season, visit UKathletics.com/2021baseball.

Premium account holders (Lexus Lounge and Loge) who have indicated interest in attending games this season will be contacted directly by a UK Athletics representative to discuss ticket options.

As a reminder, all current season ticket holders will have the ability to renew their previously established seating for the 2022 season.

UK Athletics has also announced various opportunities for season ticket holders and the Big Blue Nation to continue supporting their favorite teams, regardless of their attendance at games this season. Season ticket holders who are not able to attend games this season are encouraged to consider supporting their favorite teams by purchasing fan cutouts or making a charitable gift in support of UK Athletics and the new Ev’ry Wildcat Fund, which will be used to sustain the mission of UK Athletics, serving our student-athletes, during these unprecedented times. Gifts will directly assist in supporting scholarships for more than 500 UK student-athletes. We encourage you to contact the K Fund Office at (859) 257-6300 to learn more.