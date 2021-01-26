Troopers investigate three crashes, two fatalities in Western Kentucky

MUNFORDVILLE, KY. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating two fatal accidents in Western Kentucky.

On January 25, 2021 just before 8:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to a three vehicle collision that occurred in Hart County. Troopers responded to the collision near the 67 mile marker of Interstate 65 in the northbound lanes.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 47-year-old Naomi Sparrow of Louisville was operating a 2014 Dodge Avenger near the 67 mile marker of I-65 northbound. Sparrow’s vehicle struck a guardrail on the right shoulder of the roadway causing her vehicle to stall in the right lane of travel, troopers said.

A 2020 Kenworth being operated by 48-year-old Nettie Reeves of Palmersville, Tenn. struck the stationary vehicle. Sparrow’s vehicle was then struck a second time by a 2007 GMC SUV being operated by 49-year-old Brian Schumacher of Lima, Oh., the KSP said.

Naomi Sparrow was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hart County Coroner.

No others were injured, according to troopers.

The collision is still under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on the scene by the Munfordville Fire Department, Hart County EMS, Bonnieville Fire Department, Horse Cave Fire Department, Hart County Coroner’s Office, and the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.

In an unrelated accident, on January 22, 2021, around 3:36 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 2 was contacted by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a single vehicle collision with injuries on I-69.

Through investigation troopers discovered a 1995 Jeep Cherokee was traveling northbound on I-69 near the 75 mile marker when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle exited the left bound shoulder into the median. The operator was unable to regain control, and the vehicle reentered the northbound lanes, where it overturned multiple times before coming to a stop, according to troopers.

The operator and passenger of the vehicle were identified as 48-year-old Jason Darnell and 41-year-old Amanda Hall, both of Evansville, Indiana. Mr. Darnell and Ms. Hall were transported by EMS to Caldwell County Medical Center for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

In a third case, after further investigation, the operator of the 2011 Chevrolet Impala was identified as Eugene W. Hawkins, 78, of Paducah, Kentucky. On Sunday, January 17, 2021, Hawkins was pronounced deceased after the vehicle he was operating pulled in front of a vehicle on US HWY 45 N at the intersection of KY 1241 in Folsomdale.

Hawkins’ passenger, Jacqueline A. Robertson, also passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Aaron Jestes.