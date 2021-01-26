Man accused of driving drunk, hitting pedestrian in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was arrested on DUI charges after hitting a pedestrian in Lexington on Tuesday night, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say it happened in the 1400 block of Russell Cave Road around 10:17 p.m.

- Advertisement -

According to investigators, the man who was hit is in his 50’s and was not in a crosswalk, but was further down in the road. He was taken to UK Hospital with serious injuries, but was stable upon arrival, according to police. His name wasn’t released.

Police say the driver accused of hitting the man is also in his 50’s. His name wasn’t released.

Police tell ABC 36 News an off-duty officer responded to the scene within three minutes of the call, with additional units arriving just five minutes later.