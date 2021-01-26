Couple accused of dumping body in garbage can at their home

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville Police have a bizarre death investigation on their hands.
Police say Clay Phillips and Tawna Miller told them an acquaintance spent the night at their home on Strawberry Lane and when they woke up Tuesday morning, the man was dead.
Investigators say instead of calling police, the couple removed the dead man’s clothes, brought in a garbage can from outside and dumped the body in it.
Police say there wasn’t any trauma to the body and no foul play is suspected.
The dead man’s name wasn’t immediately released pending notification of family. An autopsy to determine how and why he died was scheduled for Wednesday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Phillips and Miller were charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. They were taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center.