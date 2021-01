MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Mercer County Fire District responded to a possible water rescue on Highway 390 (Bohon Road) at the intersection with Ray Webb Lane northwest of Harrodsburg at about 4:50 p.m. Monday.

According to fire officials, someone tried to drive across a low-water bridge when high water stalled the vehicle.

By the time the fire department arrived, the person was safe outside the vehicle, according to firefighters.

Officials say someone pulled the vehicle out the water.