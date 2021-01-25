MSU mourns death of retiree, business owner John Osborne

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead State retiree John Wesley Osborne, 79, of Morehead, husband of Mary “Peggy” Malone Osborne (79), passed away Friday, Jan. 22, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born February 11, 1941, in Barbourville, he was the son of John Samuel and Othella Bolton Osborne. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Harold Osborne, who died in a military plane crash in 1954 while serving in the U.S. Air Force.

He is also survived by two sons: John A. Osborne of Jamestown, and James W. Osborne (Shannon) of Russell Springs; grandchildren: Jessica Peroff (Jamison) of Van Nuys, CA, James A. Osborne (Kori) of Great Lakes, IL, Haley Blevins (Thomas) of Russell Springs, Brandon Withers (Alisha) of Russell Springs; great grandchildren: Makenzie, Quinton, Corbin, Megan, Dylan, and Abby; a sister, Geraldine Osborne Marcum (Bill) of Paducah, as well as nieces and nephews and extended family.

Osborne was an associate professor of accounting at MSU until he retired in 1998. He started the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program at MSU and was advisor to Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

He founded Osborne Tax Services in 1974. He and his wife Peggy operated the business both in Morehead and Russell Springs/Jamestown, until their retirement in 2013. John enjoyed a successful extended career in income tax preparation and consulting.

Osborne served as captain in the U.S. Army and received the Bronze Star. The Bronze Star Medal is awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces for meritorious service in a combat zone. After returning from Vietnam, he continued his service in the National Guard for several years.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Morehead.

Visitation in Morehead, was held Sunday, Jan. 24, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals. A celebration of his life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Aaron Mansfield and the Rev. Matthew Kimmons officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m.

Visitation in Jamestown, will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at H. E. Pruitt Memory Chapel. A military graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Bethel Cemetery in Jamestown. Wendell Roberts, minister, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the MSU Foundation, John and Peggy Osborne Scholarship, 150 University Blvd., P.O. Box 1887, Morehead, KY 40351 or online at alumni.moreheadstate.edu/osborne.