Lottery seeks holder of $161,138 winner sold in Blue Licks

BLUE LICKS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Lottery is looking for a winner of a $161,138 Fast Play jackpot ticket.
The lucky ticket was sold on Sunday, October 18, 2020 and has yet to be claimed.
The winning ticket was purchased at Blue Licks Grocery located on US 68 in Ewing.
Fast Play is a series of games with instant cash prizes and a rolling jackpot.
There are currently five different price points with seven game offerings available on the Fast Play game.
The price point purchased determines how much of the jackpot is won.
In this case, the winner chose to buy the $5 ticket, winning 50% of the estimated jackpot amount printed on the ticket.
The game’s current jackpot at the time the ticket was purchased was $322,277.
The Lottery advises the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately. Lottery officials are asking winners to make an appointment to claim their prize by calling 800-937-8946 to schedule a time.
The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.
Blue Licks Grocery received a bonus of $1,611 for selling the winning ticket.
For more information on the game, visit: https://www.kylottery.com/apps/draw_games/fastplay/index.html#tab-fastPlayTabs_payout