Local paint company’s sales skyrocket

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Stanford-based paint company, DecoArt, says it’s seeing a dramatic increase in sales when many businesses are hurting.

CEO Stan Clifford says it’s a 300-percent increase to be exact, and it’s looking to add more than 50 employees to its factory, even though it was closed almost two months.

“Sometimes good things come out of bad things,” Clifford said. “My little company is not important at all compared to what’s going on now and the country needs to come together and we’ll get through this. It’s just been a pain.”

Although the company was closed, hundreds of people opened their wallets looking for a fun, creative outlet for their new stay-at-home lives.

Clifford remembers getting a call from one of its biggest retailers, Michael’s.

“They called us and said, ‘guess what? The sale of your products is up 300% and the stores aren’t even open.’ And I said, ‘really? Can that be really be? And they said, ‘it’s true.’ I said, ‘that sounds like a miracle.’ They said, ‘it is a miracle.'”

Laurie Evans, owner of Cut & Paste Craft Studio in Lexington, says she loves DecoArt paint, and uses the product almost exclusively.

She says the pandemic hit her hard – slashing sales about 50-percent, but sending art kits home has helped her stay afloat.

“We had been here almost 5 years when the pandemic hit, and a lot of people were worried about us and there were an awful amount of people who came in and ordered kits from us just because they were worried about us,” Evans said.

She says she thinks people need the distraction and escape from the real world that art supplies.

“That’s finding the fun with your family so that you’re not feeling as resentful about being trapped at home,” Evans said.

“A lot of people need something to calm them down and take their mind off the stresses they have, and this is just one of them,” Clifford said.