Congressman Barr to serve on House Foreign Affairs Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Republican Congressman Andy Barr, of Lexington, was selected by the Republican Steering Committee to serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, according to Barr’s office.
The selection is expected to be ratified at the next Republican Conference meeting, according to Barr’s office.
- Advertisement -
Congressman Barr helped lead the House’s China Task Force last year. He also was Co-Chair of the CTF Subgroup on Competitiveness and the Subgroup on Economics and Energy. CTF looked at the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and combating the growing technological, economic and military threat of the Chinese Communist Party, according to Barr’s office.
“I look forward to serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” said Congressman Barr. “Our nation faces a Cold War like threat from the Chinese Communist Party. “Serving on the Foreign Affairs Committee allows me to build on the work I started on the House China Task Force to better position the United States against the challenges posed by the Chinese Communist Party.”
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.