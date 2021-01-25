Big Blue Slam gives UK fans a chance to save lives, beat Gators

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky fans are asked to once again roll up their sleeves to help the Wildcats top the Gators in an annual blood drive competition while helping to save lives.
The 13th annual Big Blue Slam blood drive competition will run Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 29. The Kentucky Blood Center is calling on University of Kentucky fans to help the Wildcats pull ahead in the weeklong showdown against the Florida Gators.
Kentucky fell behind early in 2020’s Big Blue Slam competition, but made a huge comeback late in the week. However, KBC came up eight units short, allowing Florida to tie the series at six wins apiece.
According to KBC, the blood drive comes at an important time as the nonprofit continues to battle blood drive cancellations due to the pandemic and increased transfusions at the 70+ hospitals KBC serves.
“Of course, UK fans are frustrated with this atypical season, and donating blood for this competition is a great way to secure a win for Big Blue Nation and Kentucky patients,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations. “Any win against Florida feels so good and would be a great rebound after last year.”
According to KBC, Big Blue Slam was created to encourage blood donation during the winter months, when weather and illness can hamper collections. The pandemic has continued to impact blood centers’ ability to collect blood, especially on mobile drives.
As a thank you for saving a life, Kentucky donors will receive a great long-sleeved Big Blue Slam T-shirt.
Donors may give at any KBC mobile blood drive or donor center. KBC donor centers, which are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, are listed below:
Andover Donor Center
3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington
Beaumont Donor Center
3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
Hillview Donor Center
5406 Antle Drive, Louisville
Middletown Donor Center
12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
Pikeville Donor Center
472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville
Somerset Donor Center
10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset
Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. If you are awaiting COVID-19 results due to symptoms, please do not attempt to donate. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows. A face covering is required to donate. To schedule a donation, click HERE or call 800-775-2522.