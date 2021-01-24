Storm system bringing rain through the start of the week

Tracking two weather makers this week. The first arrives, on Monday, sparking showers and storms. The strongest storms will produce intense rain and hail. Some of you could see more than 2 inches of rain by Tuesday morning. The second arrives, Wednesday night, switching rain to snow by Thursday morning. Highs warm to the 50s by Tuesday and drop to the 30s by Thursday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
