Lexington artist creates Bernie Sanders mural after viral photo

LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC 36) – After the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, what really stole the show? A now viral picture of Bernie Sanders sitting with his mittens on…covered up from the cold.

The image went viral becoming a social media meme, with one man in Lexington turning it into mural.

Ben Runco is a local artist. It’s his first mural he’s ever created and it only took him 40 minutes to do it.

He says he wasn’t expecting the amount of people who have shown interest in his painting. Dozens of Instagram posts have been created with the mural tagging its creator @sleeplessjack or Ben Runco.

http://www.instagram.com/sleeplessjack/?hl=en

“The nation rather is in the middle of hard things we’re facing again and to be a part of this tiny bright spot in the middle of that was kind of fun and have it off the beaten path so people can come visit it. I never thought people would visit it this much but yeah it’s been wonderful” said Runco.

The Bernie mural is located at 1093 West High Street.

Runco says he is considering adding more to the mural in the future.