Lafayette and Dunbar lead off 2021 Governor’s Cup series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Academic teams from Lafayette and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools topped their respective fields in the 2021 Governor’s Cup competition as geographical district-level contests concluded Jan. 23.
Countywide, participation is down this year – likely because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Founded in 1986 to promote classroom achievement, Governor’s Cup is Kentucky’s premier academic competition.
A contest consists of five written assessment exams, composition (on-demand writing), quick recall (quiz bowl), and future problem solving. Following are highlights from Fayette County Public Schools, plus the complete results by district.
- Team standings: Lafayette, first place; Bryan Station, second; Henry Clay, third.
- Individual winners – math: Dhruv Upreti, Lafayette; science: Emily Peng, Bryan Station; social studies: Zachary Rossi, Henry Clay; language arts: Ben Shapere, Bryan Station; arts & humanities: Catherine Lucier, Henry Clay; composition: Dorottya Gal, Henry Clay
- Team standings: Paul Laurence Dunbar, first place; Tates Creek, third.
- Individual winners, all from Dunbar – math: Ayush Tibrewal; science: Omar Hamid; social studies (three-way tie): Chakrapani Gudlavalleti and Ralph Bright; language arts: Alexander Stumbur; arts & humanities: Larry Bai; composition: Daksha Pillai
The middle grades and high school divisions of Governor’s Cup include district, regional, and state competition.
Elementary students participate only in district and regional contests. This year’s high school regionals conclude Feb. 13, and the virtual state finals are March 13-15.