Failure to use turn signal results in traffic stop, trafficking charges

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Failing to use a turn signal and have a license plate ends up in a traffic stop that lands two women in jail on drug trafficking charges. According to a report on WRIL radio, the driver, 35-year-old Sunnie Brock, of Corbin, a passenger, 39-year-old Rebecca Jones, of Flat Lick, were arrested Friday night after Middlesboro Police say they found drugs in their car. Middlesboro Police Officer Ryan Collins made a traffic stop on a pick-up truck at 31st Street and Winchester Avenue after the driver failed to signal twice and had an expired temporary tag, the radio report said.

Brock granted permission t search the truck and officers found about 2.5 grams of heroin in a hand bag in the back seat of the truck, four Gabapentin pills and $370 cash in Brock’s pocket, the station reported.

Once at Middlesboro Police headquarters, Collins questioned Jones who then admitted she had a pill bottle stuffed into her pants that contained approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine, the report stated.

Brock was charged with two counts of failure to or improper signal, no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, trafficking controlled substance – 1st offense (Heroin), trafficking controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 2 grams – Methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance – 3rd degree – (drug unspecified).

Jones was charged with trafficking controlled substance – 1st offense (Heroin), and trafficking controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 2 grams – Methamphetamine)