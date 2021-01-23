Storm system bringing rain through the start of the week

By
Chelsea Smith
-
0
16363

Freezing rain/wintry mix possible during the morning for areas along I-64 and north. Watch out for a few slick spots. By the afternoon all precipitation will be isolated/scattered rain showers. Rain ramps up on Monday, heavy at times. Flooding may become a concern. Thunder can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT – Clear and cold, as lows cool to teens and 20s. 
SATURDAY – Sunny and chilly, as highs warm to the mid 30s.
 

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

- Advertisement -

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky
GZabrecky@wtvq.com

 