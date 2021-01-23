Kentucky GOP group rejects push to have McConnell back Trump

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/AP) – A Kentucky Republican Party Committee has rejected a resolution that would have urged Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to fully support Donald Trump in the ex-president’s upcoming impeachment trial.

The courier journal reports the GOP State Central Committee met Saturday to consider the proposal.

A grassroots group of Republican officials were pushing the resolution.

McConnell recently said that Trump “provoked” his supporters before the riot, but the republican senator has not said how he will vote in the impeachment trial.

Opening arguments in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial over the capitol riot will begin the week of Feb. 8.