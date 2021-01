LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police says an 18-year-old was shot and is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

Police say they were called out to Idaho Avenue and North Upper Street around 4 p.m.

The area was closed down for at least two hours while police investigated.

At this time there aren’t any suspects. If you have any information you can submit anonymous tips 24/7 to Bluegrass Crimestoppers or by contacting Lexington Police.