Versailles, Paintsville, Harrodsburg residents named to state boards

​​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Appointed Paul Reynolds to the vacancy in the office of Magistrate for the First District of Madison County.

— Appointed Gregory Meredith as a member of the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Douglas Klein.

Gregory Meredith of Bowling Green is a civil engineer for the City of Bowling Green. He replaces Daniel Kelly, whose term has expired. Mr. Meredith shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2025.

Douglas Klein of Versailles shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2025.

— Appointed Helen Dedman as a member of the Kentucky Heritage Council.

Helen Dedman of Harrodsburg is the owner of Beaumont Inn. She replaces Timothy Peters. Ms. Dedman shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Aug. 6, 2021.

— Appointed Mark McKenzie as a member of the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Robert Amato.