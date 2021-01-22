Versailles, Paintsville, Harrodsburg residents named to state boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— Appointed Paul Reynolds to the vacancy in the office of Magistrate for the First District of Madison County.
— Appointed Gregory Meredith as a member of the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Douglas Klein.
- Gregory Meredith of Bowling Green is a civil engineer for the City of Bowling Green. He replaces Daniel Kelly, whose term has expired. Mr. Meredith shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2025.
- Douglas Klein of Versailles shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2025.
— Appointed Helen Dedman as a member of the Kentucky Heritage Council.
- Helen Dedman of Harrodsburg is the owner of Beaumont Inn. She replaces Timothy Peters. Ms. Dedman shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Aug. 6, 2021.
— Appointed Mark McKenzie as a member of the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Robert Amato.
- Mark McKenzie of Paintsville is the County Judge Executive of Johnson County. He replaces David Voegele, whose term has expired. Mr. McKenzie shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.
- Robert Amato of Frankfort shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.