VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – A single-car crash knocks out several utility poles along KY 33 in Woodford County Friday afternoon and traffic delays likely will continue to until about 10 p.m. Friday.

Versailles Police say drivers should be careful on KY 33 while crews repair the damaged utility poles.

The accident happened about 1:30 p.m. Details on those involved haven’t been released.