Kentucky Right for Life announces new director

On Friday, Kentucky Right to Life Association announced Addia Kathryn Wuchner as its new executive director.

They say Wuchner will officially assume the role on the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Wuchner, a Louisville native, served 14 years in the Kentucky House of Representatives, representing the citizens of District 66 in Boone County until 2019.

According to the Kentucky Right for Life Association, she was Kentucky’s first woman to be appointed Chair of the House Standing Committee on Health and Family Services.

Wuchner, a registered nurse, bioethicist, and lawmaker, is an unwavering champion for “ProLife,” the “human rights of the unborn child,” and “women’s right to know” and women’s health rights, in order to make a complete and informed decision before giving consent.

In 2017, Wuchner sponsored HB 2, The Ultrasound Bill. She successfully carried this critical piece of pro-life legislation across the finish line in the Kentucky General Assembly.

In December 2019, HB2 was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

For the first time in history, women seeking an abortion in Kentucky must be given the opportunity to see who will be aborted and to hear his or her heartbeat before making a final decision.

In 2018, she penned the “The Human Rights of the Child Act” banning live dismemberment abortions in the Commonwealth.

While the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the lower Court injunction, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is committed to pursuing a challenge to the ruling.

In 2006, Representative Wuchner worked tirelessly to ensure that her child pornography legislation became law, raising the offense of child pornography in Kentucky from a “Misdemeanor” to a “Class D Felony”.

Wuchner’s dedication as a servant leader has also been demonstrated in her work as a businesswoman, bioethicist, registered nurse, community leader, and humanitarian mission director.

She served for six years on the Northern Kentucky Independent Health Department Board of Directors with passion and energy to improve both the economic and physical wellbeing of all Kentucky citizens; especially Kentucky’s most vulnerable citizens, our children.