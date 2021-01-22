Covid victims honored outside Kentucky State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ) – Since the start of the global pandemic, there’s been over 3,000 Kentuckians who have lost their lives from COVID-19.

On Friday afternoon, those who fell ill to the virus were remembered during a memorial in front of the Kentucky State Capitol.

Governor Andy Beshear, First lady Brittany Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Coleman placed new flags among the thousands that currently stand in the grass outside the capitol.

These news flags represented healthcare workers, educators and the families of those who have passed away since the pandemic began more than 10 months ago.

While the state waits for more supplies of vaccines, the Governor is urging people to continue following health guidelines to reduce the number of flags added on the capitol memorial.

During the event, a relative of a patient who is currently battling COVID-19 says she continues to see people ignoring the guidelines and aiding to the spread.

“Occasionally we still see people in the store with no mask on. i saw someone one day sneak in the store with a mask on and go down an aisle and rip it off…It’s a scientific fact that this is going to protect you and protect others. If you don’t care about yourself, think of everybody else,” says Ann Jacek, an audience member at Friday’s event.

At least a dozen people were present at the capitol today to pay their respects to those lost.