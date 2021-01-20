Two COVID-related deaths confirmed, Fayette case numbers remain high

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new coronavirus cases in Fayette County is beginning to catch up with delays from weekend and holiday testing and reporting.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Wednesday, 212 new cases were confirmed in the county Tuesday. That increased the total number of cases to 27,367 since March.
The county reported two new deaths, increasing the number of people lost to virus-related causes at 176.
The health department updates the Lexington COVID-19 numbers, with charts and graphs for additional information, Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.