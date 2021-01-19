UK says it can vaccinate about 250 an hour at its new Kroger Field location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK Healthcare says its new Kroger Field clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations is efficient, yet there’s still lots of demand.
Uk healthcare says on its first day opening the link for people interested in signing up, Friday, it had about 50,000 requests for appointments.
UK says it will reach out to people who have made an appointment request on a rolling basis and every night re-assess how many more appointments can be scheduled.
“This is not something that’s going to be accomplished in the next three weeks it’s going to take most of the spring and summer to get everyone in the states vaccinated it’s just a volume issue,” Dr. Ashley Montgomery-Yates with UK said.
Keyla Figueroa is a Montessori teacher who says she’s honored to be able to get a vaccine Tuesday.
She’s one of thousands of people in Group 1A or 1B, as defined by the governor that’s health care workers, first responders, K-12 teachers and/or people 70 and older.
“The pandemic has changed our lives in many ways and I do have faith in this,” Figueroa said.
Philip Berger was also vaccinated Tuesday. He says it’s been a year and half since he’s been able to see his grandkids.
“After the shot I’ll be able to visit grandchildren and that’s probably the most important thing,” he said.
And of course, hug them.
While there have been many hugs lost this year he says he knows it was necessary. And now, the vaccine could mean hundreds of more hugs for families everywhere.
To register for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment you can click here. Keep in mind, you have to be contacted about an appointment before you come to the vaccination clinic.