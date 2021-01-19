Triple murder investigation underway in Butler County

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating a triple murder in Butler County.

According to Kentucky State Police, on Tuesday morning officials responded to a shooting on Lonnie Snodgrass Road.

Detectives say three people had been shot multiple times and were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Butler County Coroner’s Office, the victims were identified as Lupe V. Mcgranahan, age 63 of Morgantown, Charles W. Mcgranahan, age 79 of Morgantown, and Angela R. Carey, age 30 of Morgantown.

According to police, Joseph M. Carey, age 32 of Bowling Green, who is the husband of Angela R. Carey was at the home.

Carey was detained and later arrested for the deaths of the three victims, police say.

Carey was charged with one count of Murder-Domestic Violence, two counts of murder, and three counts of Wanton Endangerment.