Tracking Warmer Temperatures and Some Sunshine for the Weekend

A couple weak weather makers will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, which will spark light rain and snow showers tonight and then again Wednesday night. We’ll dry out and cool off for the weekend. Highs only warm to the middle 30s on Saturday. Clouds, rain, and warmer temperatures return for the start of the new workweek. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, with flurries, as lows cool to the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY – Partly cloudy as highs warm to the upper 30s.