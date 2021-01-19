Police need help locating missing Laurel County man

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police is still investigating the disappearance of Casper Burkhart, 58, of Corbin.
Police said he was last seen at his home in Corbin on Saturday, May 04, 2019.
Burkhart’s wife stated he left with some unknown people and never returned.
According to police, his wife stated she has not seen or heard from him since.
Burkhart is described as a white male 5’6’’ tall, roughly 130 pounds, with brown hair shoulder length. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.
Anyone with any information contact Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.