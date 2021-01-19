Mary Todd Lincoln House offers special at-home President’s Day kits

idea kit from the historic Mary Todd Lincoln House in Lexington. LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Families can be healthy at home this Presidents’ Day with a freeidea kit from the historic Mary Todd Lincoln House in Lexington.

In lieu of its annual Presidents’ Day event, the museum is offering to directly mail families idea kits based on activities from past events.

Designed for children ages 5-9, the free activity idea kit includes directions for playing old-fashioned games, making a Lincoln family photo album, Civil War song lyrics, and other pastimes the Lincolns enjoyed.

The kit also includes a youth ticket to the museum to use after March 15.

While Presidents’ Day is February 15, 2021, families are encouraged to request their kits early due to delays in mail service. To request a kit, submit the online form at www.mtlhouse.org.

To request multiple copies for a children’s class or group, email educator@mtlhouse.org.

The Mary Todd Lincoln House is the girlhood home of Mrs. Lincoln and the first historic home dedicated to a first lady.

The museum’s mission is to cultivate public interest in the multilayered past by sharing the story of a woman whose experiences resonate today.

Located in downtown Lexington, Kentucky, the museum is operated by Kentucky Mansions Preservation Foundation, a private non-profit organization.