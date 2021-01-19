Man gets 15 years for role in fatal overdose

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 41-year-old Versailles, Ky., man is sentenced to 15 years for distribution of methadone than caused the death of another Versailles man.

U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell sentenced Justin Montgomery, who had pleaded guilty in August 2020 to causing the death on June 26, 2018, according to the Versailles Police Department.

Montgomery had been receiving a valid prescription from a physician and subsequently sold the pills from the prescription to the victim who took the methadone which caused his death, according to police.

Under federal rules, Montgomery will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lexington resident office and the Versailles Police Department.

Should anyone have additional information pertaining to this investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Versailles Police Department at (859) 873-3126.