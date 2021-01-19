Kentucky Baseball releases 2021 SEC schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The Kentucky baseball team will play a daunting 10-series, 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule this spring featuring 24 games against opponents that are ranked in preseason Top 25 polls, the league announced Tuesday.

UK coach Nick Mingione will appear on LEX-18’s “BBN Tonight” on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET to discuss the schedule and preview the 2021 season.

The non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans should be aware that the COVID-19 pandemic does create schedule changes, so for the most up-to-date information throughout the season, Big Blue Nation is asked to check UKathletics.com and follow Kentucky Baseball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updated information.

The Wildcats will open the 2021 conference gauntlet at home for the first time since the 2012 season, hosting Missouri at Kentucky Proud Park on March 19-21, and close the slate at Vanderbilt, the 2019 national champions, May 20-22 in Nashville.

Following the opening series vs. Missouri the Cats will travel to Auburn (March 26-28) and Mississippi State (April 1-3) before returning home to face LSU (April 9-11). The Cats also will host Alabama (April 30-May 2), preseason No. 1-ranked Florida (May 7-9) and South Carolina (May 14-16). Additional road trips include Georgia (April 16-18) and Tennessee (April 30-May 2).

For fans interested in purchasing tickets to home games, the University of Kentucky will release information on updated attendance protocols for the 2021 UK Baseball season at a later date.

The Cats are entering their fifth season under head coach Nick Mingione and have won 114 games during his tenure, including 11 during the 2020 season shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 club is led by 2020 National co-Freshman of the Year John Rhodes, 2021 preseason All-Americans T.J. Collett and Austin Schultz, as well as an experienced lineup and deep pitching staff.

