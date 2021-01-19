Kentucky at Tennessee Women’s Basketball game rescheduled for Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced a revised schedule for women’s basketball games to be played on January 24 as a result of game postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19.
The schedule for January 24 now includes Kentucky at Tennessee. The original was scheduled for January 3.
Revised schedule of SEC Women’s Basketball Games for January 24:
South Carolina at LSU
SEC Network
12 p.m. CT
Auburn at Alabama
ESPNU
1 p.m. CT
Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPN2
2 p.m. ET
Florida at Ole Miss SECN+
2 p.m. CT
Texas A&M at Missouri
SEC Network
4 p.m. CT
The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.
