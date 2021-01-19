Kentucky at Tennessee Women’s Basketball game rescheduled for Sunday

Kentucky will now travel to Knoxville on Sunday, Jan. 24

Bryan Kennedy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced a revised schedule for women’s basketball games to be played on January 24 as a result of game postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

The schedule for January 24 now includes Kentucky at Tennessee. The original was scheduled for January 3.

Revised schedule of SEC Women’s Basketball Games for January 24:

South Carolina at LSU
SEC Network
12 p.m. CT

Auburn at Alabama
ESPNU
1 p.m. CT

Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPN2
2 p.m. ET

Florida at Ole Miss SECN+
2 p.m. CT

Texas A&M at Missouri
SEC Network
4 p.m. CT

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

Bryan Kennedy
