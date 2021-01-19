44 Kentucky troopers sent to D.C. for inauguration security

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A unit of 44 Kentucky State Police Troopers will join local, state and federal law enforcement agencies from across the country to provide security at the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, DC on January 20.

The troopers will be temporarily sworn in as local officers giving them arrest powers during their duties, which will include traffic and crowd control, security at events and other assignments.

- Advertisement -

“The brave men and women of the Kentucky State Police will once again proudly serve the commonwealth and the country as they assist in and around Washington, D.C. with tomorrow’s presidential inauguration,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The peaceful transfer of power is crucial to our democracy. After the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and lawmakers, it is necessary that we ensure safety and security. Thank you to our KSP Troopers for always providing exceptional service and protection to all citizens.”

KSP troopers made their first appearance at the Presidential Inauguration of George W. Bush in 2005 and have been honored to participate since that time.

Acting KSP commissioner Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr. said two troopers from each of KSP’s 16 posts throughout the commonwealth have been assigned to the detail. Each post’s ‘Trooper of the Year’ and ‘Detective of the Year’, chosen by the post commander, were selected for this duty, to serve alongside members of the command staff.

“I am proud that KSP is continuing our long standing tradition of providing assistance with the presidential inauguration. Our agency is honored to help our nation in this official capacity,” said Col. Burnett.

According to the U.S. Marshal’s service, which oversees the swearing in of all law enforcement officers participating in the security of the presidential inauguration, this year is the largest single deputization with over 20,000 law enforcement personnel having been deputized for this specific event. Approximately 90 outside law enforcement agencies are providing supporting security in Washington, D.C. for tomorrow’s 2021 presidential inauguration.

All expenses and salaries incurred for this detail are to be reimbursed by the Washington, DC Metro Police Department.