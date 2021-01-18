Woman indicted for manslaughter in overdose death

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sometime in 2020, the Stanton Police Department responded to a drug overdose incident with Powell County EMS. The victim of the drug overdose died and the Stanton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division was contacted to investigate.

Detective Billy Rice presented evidence to a Powell County Grand Jury on January 11, which led to an indictment of 35-year-old Brittany Sowers, of Stanton, for second-degree manslaughter, drug trafficking and being a persistent felony offender.

“We will fully investigate all drug overdoses that occur in our community. We have a Criminal Investigation Division that has the capabilities and resources to investigate major crimes that occur within our community. This is an example of a case where our Detective was able to devote time to this investigation without having to worry about patrol duties interfering,” said Stanton Police Chief Arthur Lacy.