No charges filed in fatal shooting; man ‘unlawfully’ inside house: KSP

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – No charges have been filed in a fatal shooting Sunday in Magoffin County that occurred during an argument between a resident and a man inside his home.

According to the KSP, 28-year-old Bradley Johnson, of Olive Hill, Ky., was pronounced dead by the Magoffin County corner at a residence on Ky Route 378.

The initial investigation indicates Johnson “was unlawfully inside the residence of Lyndon Holland” and during an altercation, a shot was fired, fatally wounding Johnson, the KSP said in a statement.

Detective Kevin Newsome is leading the investigation. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

This investigation will be presented to the Magoffin County Grand Jury for consideration. No charges have been filed at this time.