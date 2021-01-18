New COVID cases in Fayette remain high during the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s new coronavirus cases continue to record numbers like those seen during the October and November surge.

During the weekend, the county recorded 391 new cases — 202 on Saturday and 189 on Sunday — which pushed the county past 27,000 cases to 27,039, ccording to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday.

The county reported one new death, increasing the number of people lost to virus-related causes at 174.

The health department updates the Lexington COVID-19 numbers, with charts and graphs for additional information, Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.