Lextran detours, other closures for MLK Jr. Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday, Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday held the third Monday of every January.

While Lextran will operate a normal weekday schedule, there will be some traffic impacts in the downtown area for the annual Freedom March.

According to Lextran, starting at 9:15 A.M., all buses will load on High Street until about 12:30 P.M. Patrons are asked to be patient as delays may occur as routes detour to avoid the Freedom March.

The federal holiday also means most banks, post offices, public libraries and government offices are closed.

As a reminder, there will also be no trash collection on Monday, January 18. The make up date is Wednesday, January 20. The Electronic Recycling Center, Recycle Center and Haley Pike Waste Management Facility is closed Saturday, January 16.

Here are the following changes to Lextran’s route:

Route 1 – Woodhill Drive outbound will not serve stop 1052 or stop 331 on Rose St.

Route 2 – Georgetown outbound will not serve stops between the Transit Center and Short @ Jefferson St..

Route 2 – Georgetown inbound will not serve stops between Jefferson St. @ Main and the Transit Center.

Route 3 – Tates Creek outbound will not serve stop 1052 or stop 331 on Rose Street.

Route 3 – Tates Creek inbound will not serve stops between Euclid @ Rose St. and the Transit Center.

Route 4 – Newtown Pike outbound will not serve stops between the Transit Center and Newtown @ 4th St.

Route 4 – Newtown Pike inbound will not serve stops between Newtown @ 4th St. and the Transit Center.

Route 5 – Nicholasville Road inbound will not serve stop 1393 on Limestone.

Route 6 – North Broadway outbound will not serve stops between the Transit Center and Short @ North Broadway.

Route 6 – North Broadway inbound will not serve stops between North Broadway @ 2nd St. and the Transit Center.

Route 7 – North Limestone outbound will not serve stop 1318 on Main St.

Route 8 – Versailles Road outbound will not serve stops 1432 or 1433 on High St.

Route 9 – Eastland outbound will not serve stop 1479 on Rose St.

Route 9 – Eastland inbound will not serve stops between 3rd St. @ Elm Tree Ln. and the Transit Center.

Route 10 – Hamburg Pavilion outbound will not serve stops 920 and 260.

Route 10 – Hamburg Pavilion inbound will not serve stops between Winchester Rd. @ Walton Ave. and the Transit Center.

Route 11 – Richmond Road will not serve stop 841 on Main St.

Route 11 – Richmond Road inbound will not serve stops between Woodland Ave. @ Main St. and the Transit center.

Route 12 – Leestown Road outbound will not serve stops between the Transit Center @ Oliver Lewis Way and Main St.

Route 12 – Leestown Road inbound will not serve stops between Main St. @ Oliver Lewis Way and the Transit Center.

Route 13 – South Broadway outbound will not serve stops between the Transit Center and Bolivar @ South Broadway.

Route 13 – South Broadway inbound will not serve stops between Maxwell St. @ South Broadway and the Transit Center.

Route 22 – Mercer Road outbound will not serve stops 1432 and 1433 on High St.

Route 22 – Mercer Road inbound will not serve stops between Newtown @ Main St. and the Transit Center.

You can find more information about Lextran HERE.