‘Kamala Pecan’ ice cream celebrates women making history, not a political statement

By
Monica Harkins
-
-
49
Photo Courtesy: Crank and Boom Craft Ice Cream Facebook

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crank and Boom Craft Ice Cream in Lexington says with only one day hitting the shelves, it’s nearly out of its ‘Kamala Pecan’ ice cream inspired by Vice-President elect Kamala Harris.

Photo Courtesy: Crank and Boom Facebook

Crank and Boom says the special inauguration day batch of ‘Kamala Pecan’ can still be pre-ordered through Monday night, but supplies are limited. There will also be some pints available in-stores on Inauguration Eve, Tuesday.

The owner of the ice cream shop, Toa Green, says the flavor honoring Harris isn’t meant to be political statement, rather a celebration for women everywhere and particularly for women of color.

“I have no ambitions to be in politics or become Vice President, but the fact that someone who looks like me could, and if my daughter wanted to, she has an example and that just means everything to me,” Green said.

This isn’t Crank and Boom’s first celebrity inspired flavor. If you remember there was recently ‘Candy Beshear and ‘Virginia s’mores’ honoring the governor and sign language interpreter Virginia Moore, respectively.

“As an Asian-American, [half] of an interracial marriage, and the daughter of immigrants, seeing that my story and the story of so many other women in this country could look like this, means more to me than I could ever express. My hope is renewed that my children and I will live in a place where we not only belong, but are celebrated for our unique story,” Green said on Facebook.

$2 from each pint will benefit Arbor Youth Services.

 

