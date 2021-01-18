Custom-made desks carry out King’s community service ideal

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spent his life dedicated to service.

As part of the community’s King Day activities, Mount Sterling residents tackled a number of community projects. One important one was building desks for the Dubois Center to give to students.

The idea came when the group heard from a number of students who were having to do virtual learning in their beds, the couch or even the floor.

Volunteers have been making custom desks for students to have at home to improve their learning.

Two more desks were delivered Monday and about two dozen have been done so far.