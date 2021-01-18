Baptist Health Lexington moves vaccine clinic to Lexington Green

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baptist Health Lexington moved its COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Lexington Green.

Starting Monday, Jan. 18, you can find the clinic at the end of the Lexington Green shopping center near LensCrafters.

- Advertisement -

Baptist Health says the change in location helps streamline the process and allows for more social distancing, and you can’t forget easier, more accessible parking.

Because of a limited supply of vaccines Baptist Health says it’s focusing on getting the shot to people 70-and-older and first responders.

One 73-year-old man who received his first shot Monday say he’s excited to be moving towards a some-what normal life.

“I’m just glad to get the shot and hoping I can get the second one and then go with being not as scared, as we all are,” Mike Clevenger said.

He says he’s excited to hopefully be able to travel again, especially considering Kentucky’s cold temperatures.

To see if you’re eligible and able to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine at Baptist Health’s clinic you can click here.