Wilmore police investigating shots fired Sunday afternoon

WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wilmore Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jessamine Journal, a woman who lives in the Woodspoint subdivision told police she saw two people outside her house and then they drove off, but after she went to check the mail she says they were back firing off five rounds in her direction.

The journal reports, police say it’s unclear what the motive is and if the shots were fired in the direction of the house of intentionally towards the woman.

No one was hurt.