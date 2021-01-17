‘Kamala Pecan’ ice cream celebrates women making history, not a political statement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crank and Boom Craft Ice Cream in Lexington says with only one day hitting the shelves, it’s nearly out of its new release inspired by Vice-President elect Kamala Harris.

Crank and Boom says the special inauguration day batch of ‘Kamala Pecan’ can still be pre-ordered through Monday night, but supplies are limited.

The owner of the ice cream shop, Toa Green, says the flavor honoring Harris isn’t meant to be political statement, rather a celebration for women everywhere and particularly for women of color.

“As an Asian-American, [half] of an interracial marriage, and the daughter of immigrants, seeing that my story and the story of so many other women in this country could look like this, means more to me than I could ever express. My hope is renewed that my children and I will live in a place where we not only belong, but are celebrated for our unique story,” Green said on Facebook.

$2 from each pint will benefit Arbor Youth Services.