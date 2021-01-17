UPDATE: COVID positivity rate stays below 12%, 3,700 fewer cases than previous week

SUNDAY UPDATE, POSTED SUNDAY, JAN. 17, 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,362 new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth. The positivity rate fell to 11.49 percent, from above 11.74% Saturday, the second straight day below 12%.

The state now has reported 326,275 cases.

The state also reported 34 more deaths, bringing the total lost to virus-related causes to 3,127.

The 23,050 cases reported this week was 3,700 below the previous week.

A total of 1,602 people are in the hospital, 410 are i ICU ad 212 are on ventilators, all high numbers that suggest the surge has not yet ended.

Click for Sunday's report

WEEKEND UPDATE, POSTED SATURDAY, JAN. 16, 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,096 new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, and a decreased positivity rate of 11.74%.

The state now has reported 324,325 cases.

The state also reported 32 more deaths, bringing the total lost to virus-related causes to 3,093.

For more on today's report

FRIDAY STORY, POSTED 6 p.m. JAN. 15, 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s coronavirus numbers remain high, although the positivity rate dipped slightly Friday.

“These case numbers are still far too high, but there is hopeful news today, too. We are on track as we ramp up to meet our goal of administering 90% of all vaccine received within seven days of arrival,” said Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday in an afternoon statement. “In fact, last week we administered more doses of vaccine than we received.”

The governor said 325,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Kentucky and 190,547 doses have been administered. Of those doses, 31,158 have been administered to long-term care facility residents and staff.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 3,955

New deaths today: 19

Positivity rate: 12.09%

Total deaths: 3,061

Currently hospitalized: 1,644

Currently in ICU: 392

Currently on ventilator: 203

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Oldham, Fayette, Kenton and Boone. Each of these counties reported 160 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 584.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more