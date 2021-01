LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Lexington say they’re still looking into a shooting last night were a woman showed up to UK hospital with a gunshot wound.

They say she has life threatening injuries.

Police say it happened early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. on South Limestone near University of Kentucky’s campus.

At this time police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.