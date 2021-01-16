VA clinic offers first COVID-19 Vaccinations to Veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – This weekend, service men and woman who fought for our country are getting a fighting chance to prevent COVID-19.

The VA hospital on Veterans Drive is the first in the county to have walk-in vaccinations for service men and women.

1000 shots of the pfizer vaccine were given out to veterans 50 and older.

Lots of vets from outside the area traveling to the bluegrass to get their first dose.

We are told some even traveling from as far as Indiana.

Because so many people were showing up during morning and afternoon hours, the clinic had to close the line a little early.

Instead of vaccinating until 5 in the afternoon, there was a cut off at 3pm.

According to the veterans who did receive it it was worth the wait.

“At my age and my condition if I got it I probably wouldn’t make it so I’m proud to get the shot,” says colin halcomb, a veteran.

The Pfizer’s vaccine does need two shots to be fully effective.

Veterans were scheduled for their second booster in three weeks before they left the clinic.

“It’d be nice to take the rest of my time and do what I want to do. It’s confining but you don’t know what the next day is going to bring,” says albert west, a veteran.

As a reminder for recipients the clinic will offer the vaccine from 8am to 2pm tomorrow and Monday.

Before you go you’ll need to know the following.

You must bring:

– Your VA ID

Or

-A government issued photo id, insurance card and your dd-214 (unless you are enrolled in VA care)

If you have received any vaccinations (shingles/flu) in the last 14 days you cannot receive this vaccine yet.

The walk in clinic is for veterans only…Spouses cannot get the vaccine yet.