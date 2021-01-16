Snow and cold temperatures this weekend

By
Chelsea Smith
-
0
16100

Light to moderate snow this evening will tapper off by Sunday morning. Scattered snow showers move back in Sunday afternoon and evening. By Sunday evening an additional half inch to an inch of snow will be possible.  -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT – Snow showers, low near 29.
SUNDAY – Snow showers, highs near 35.
 

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

- Advertisement -

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky
GZabrecky@wtvq.com

 