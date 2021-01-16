Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling more than 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets.

The frozen stuffed sandwiches were shipped to retail stores nationwide.

- Advertisement -

The USDA says the product was recalled because it “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic.”

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the recall is for 54-ounce packages containing 12 “Nestlé Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni made with pork, chicken and beef pizza garlic buttery crust.