UPDATE: 62-year-charged in bank robbery; heavy traffic helped police

UPDATE POSTED SATURDAY, JAN. 16, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has arrested a man for robbing a bank Friday afternoon.

Michael D. McCoy, 62, is charged with second-degree robbery, according to police.

Around 12:45 p.m. Friday, January 15, officers responded to the Central Bank located on Palomar Centre Drive for a reported robbery. Bank employees stated that a man handed the teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and he fled in a white car.

A description of the suspect and vehicle was broadcast to officers, who located the suspect, later identified as McCoy, driving inbound on Harrodsburg Road.

Further investigation confirmed that McCoy had robbed the bank, police said.

The suspect is housed in the Fayette County Detention Center.

