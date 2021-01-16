Fayette has another day with more than 200 new COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s new coronavirus cases continue to record numbers like those seen during the October and November surge.

The county’s 244 new cases Friday pushed the total since last March 26,648, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The county reported no new deaths, leaving the number of people lost to virus-related causes at 173.

The health department updates the Lexington COVID-19 numbers, with charts and graphs for additional information, Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.